Braun Strowman, Not Dean Ambrose, Turns on Teammates During Raw

WWE has dedicated their fall to teasing the end of both The Shield and The Dogs of War. And thanks to Braun Strowman, anyone who bet on The Dogs of War splitting first is will have a good night’s sleep.

After swearing to Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre that any screw up would cost them dearly, McIntyre accidentally hit Strowman with a Claymore Kick in their match against The Shield to close Raw. The goof wound up costing the Dogs of War the contest, and it was an angsty Dean Ambrose who scored the pin.

As The Shield celebrated, Strowman planted Ziggler with a power slam but had his victorious roar cut short by McIntyre’s boot—this time on purpose. McIntyre stood tall and it looks like we’re headed towards a match between the Scotsman and Strowman later this year.

As The Dogs of War looking especially terminal, The Shield survived what may have been their shakiest night yet. Ambrose’s new attitude not only has him in constant tension with Seth Rollins an Roman Reigns but saw him actually attempt a Dirty Deeds on Rollins in the main event. Ziggler interfered before that could happen, but Ambrose took a giant step forward in his heel turn. It looks like WWE is happy to let this build slowly, and Ambrose’s big betrayal will come when it costs The Shield the most.

