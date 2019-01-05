Watch: Braun Strowman Takes The Polar Bear Plunge

You’re not likely to find anyone who would ever question Braun Strowman’s toughness, and the WWE star gave you another reason why recently in Wisconsin.

Strowman took part in a charity event for the Boys and Girls Club of Hartford, Wisconsin. In raising funds for the organization, Strowman took part in the vaunted Polar Bear Plunge.

Luckily for Strowman, it has been a very mild winter in the midwest, with the high temperature reaching 41 degrees that day (Friday) in Hartford. While that may seem cold to southerners, that’s quite a bit warmer than it usually is during January in Wisconsin. Many years the temperatures would be in the low single digits, or worse, at this point of the year.

Even so, jumping into a lake in January is never a welcoming thought, but the “Monster Among Men” jumped right in. Video below.

Strowman had been raising money via a GoFundMe page that has been promoted on his social media pages in recent days.

Strowman has been one of WWE‘s biggest break-out stars over the last couple of years and he gets his chance to shine on January 27th at the WWE Royal Rumble in Phoenix. Strowman will take on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the show and has a chance to walk out of Chase Field with the Universal Championship belt over his shoulder for the first time.

With rumors and reports continuing that Lesnar is soon to begin a comeback with UFC, it’s anyone’s guess whether or not he will be dropping the title at the Rumble. As WrestleMania season begins to ramp up following the Rumble, it’s hard to imagine that WWE wouldn’t want Lesnar around to take part in the biggest show of the year.

That being said, Strowman would certainly be a worthy candidate to take the strap from Lesnar. Currently, betting odds project that Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite to eventually dethrone Lesnar, but Vince McMahon is known for changing his mind at the last minute so it wouldn’t shock us if Strowman did walk out of the Rumble as Universal Champion.