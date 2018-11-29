Spoiler on Braun Strowman’s Return to WWE

The health of Braun Strowman is currently holding WWE’s main even pans hostage, but it looks like Strowman and WWE are on the verge of returning to normal.

According to PWInsider, Strowman is scheduled for the December 3 episode of Raw in Houston, TX. This comes as a surprise considering Strowman underwent surgery to fix a bone spur issue in his elbow earlier this week. However, Strowman can participate at Raw without getting physical, and that may be WWE’s plan.

At the moment, Strowman is scheduled to fight Baron Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view on December 16. There have been reports suggesting that WWE has already carved out other options if Strowman isn’t healed in time, but new of him being at Raw next week seems promising.

If Strowman does fight, a win over Corbin means he’ll get a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in January. However, if he loses, Corbin will become the permanent General Manager of Raw.

Even if Strowman is forced to miss TLC, it shouldn’t derail WWE’s long term plans. At this moment, Strowman is on a very short list of potential Universal Champions. If his qualifying match for a Universal Championship bid is delayed or cancelled, WWE will have enough time to draw up a scenario where he meets Lesnar at the Rumble. That match was placed in our heads by WWE weeks ago and they likely plan on delivering.

The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock pic.twitter.com/FedLhQ3HEz — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2018

In terms of next week’s Raw, if Strowman is indeed present, he is fully capable of wreaking one-armed havoc. He has plenty of revenge to shell out considering it was Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre who “shattered” his elbow with a set of steel stairs. That kayfabe injury was used to cover up the fact the Strowman genuinely needed an operation to fix a bum elbow. Regardless of the anatomical facts, if Strowman is there next Monday, that trio of heels will likely be thwarted for 180 minutes.

It’s hard to say if a Universal Championship victory is near for Strowman. With Roman Reigns out, Strowman is now WWE’s de facto number one contender. For over a year, WWE has gradually increased his opportunities and a turn with the big red belt seems ineviable at this point. However, Vince McMahon & Co. seem cozy to the idea of Brock Lesnar being their top Champion, and Strowman winning at the Rumble is far from guaranteed.