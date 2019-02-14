Stipulation Added to Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Match at Elimination Chamber

The Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin match will have an extra wrinkle on Sunday at the Elimination Chamber event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE announced on Wednesday night that the two will clash in a No Disqualification match, which likely means there wll be some interference or weapons usage that plays a role in how the match ends.

The rivalry between these two goes as far back as Crown Jewel, when Corbin attacked Strowman just before his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar got underway, allowing “The Beast” to hit Strowman with a handful of F-5s and win the match in under four minutes. Strowman got his revenge at TLC when half a dozen disgruntled wrestlers attacked Corbin before their match, allowing Strowman to pick up an easy win that stripped Corbin of all power as acting Raw general manager.

That win was also supposed to give Strowman a rematch against Lesna at the Royal Rumble, but Corbin wound up costing “The Monster Among Men” that title shot. On a January episode of Raw, Corbin cut off Strowman during a promo and began antagonizing him, causing Strowman to chase him throughout the backstage area. Corbin tried to hide in a parked limo and snuck out the other side while Strowman bashed away at the passenger door, only to realize afterwards that it was Vince McMahon’s limo. The boss quickly stripped Strowman of his title shot, which only made the big man angrier at Corbin.

Over the last few weeks Corbin has used both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley to help him attack Strowman. On this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw fans saw what started as a match between Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor result in a six-man tag match between Corbin, McIntyre and Lashley and Strowman, Balor and Kurt Angle where the babyfaces came out on top. Since McIntyre isn’t booked for Sunday’s show, there’s a decent chance he’ll make an appearance to help Corbin in his match.

Other matches announced for Sunday include a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match between Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Kofi Kingston, a six-team Elimination Chamber match to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and a Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott.