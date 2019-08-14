Bray Wyatt Advertised for Upcoming WWE Raw Shows

Bray Wyatt sent shock waves around the wrestling world back at SummerSlam when he competed in his first match as his new demonic alter-ego, “The Fiend.” But after beating Finn Balor in a matter of minutes Wyatt disappeared from the arena and was not featured on either Raw or SmackDown this week.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin, this was a deliberate move on WWE’s part.

From what I’ve heard, Bray Wyatt wasn’t shown on WWE TV this week to follow up on “The Fiend” debuting at SummerSlam because they want his character to be special and for it to feel like you’ll never know when he’s going to strike next. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 14, 2019

However fans may not have to wait long to see the former WWE Champion again. WWE.com is currently advertising Wyatt for the next two episodes of Monday Night Raw in St. Paul, Minnesota and New Orleans, Louisiana, respectively.

Given the “card is subject to change” asterisk that comes with every wrestling show this could be wiped away, but it does give fans hope that Wyatt will start a new feud soon.

One of standout aspects of Wyatt’s entrance on Sunday was the lantern he carried to the ring, which was made to look like his own severed head. Just like with his clown mask, the latern was made by horror film icon Tom Savini’s production team.

Wyatt’s entrance also featured a remixed version of his “Broken Out In Love” theme, performed by the hardcore punk band Code Orange.

Big props to @codeorangetoth For successfully creating a soundtrack to the technicolor pit that is my mind Damn it feels good to be a Gangsta🐍#YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/0ZHVybo8h8 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 13, 2019

Along with Wyatt’s advertising, WWE has already announced that AJ Styles will defend the United States Championship against Braun Strowman and the 16-man King of the Ring tournament will get underway. The tournament, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Melzter, will stretch across both Raw and SmackDown in the coming weeks and will culminate at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.