WWE Raw: Bray Wyatt’s Latest ‘Firefly Fun House’ Sees Mercy Eat Rambling Rabbit

Bray Wyatt released yet another “Firefly Fun House” promo this week during Monday Night Raw, and this time the facade of the children’s television parody began to break. The segment opened with Wyatt finding Mercy the Buzzard eating balls of fluff inside of his box. After snapping at both Wyatt and Abby The Witch, Mercy revealed he was eating Rambling Rabbit, the stuffed character we met in the previous video.

Wyatt said he forgave Mercy, then said he ws going to reward him with “Picnic Time.” Wyatt then put on a pair of sunglasses and was suddenly joined by a group of depressed kids in the middle of the room. He once again gave his “Let Me In” catchphrase and waved goodbye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Jason Baker filmed Wyatt’s segments while the former WWE Champion was off television, and went into detail about Wyatt’s creative process in a recent podcast interview.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!