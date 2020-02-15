Bray Wyatt Interrupts Hulk Hogan During His Return to WWE SmackDown

Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE on Friday night during SmackDown on FOX. However, his return was interrupted by the current WWE Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt.

Hogan appeared live via satellite from his “Beach Shop” in Tampa, Florida and was interviewed by Michael Cole. He was asked about becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer this year as the nWo will be inducted during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa.

Hogan spoke about the heights of his career during Hulkamania and then taking things to another level with the nWo. He was asked about whether he thinks Bill Goldberg has a shot at defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown. Hogan talked about facing Goldberg during his prime (1998) and said that The Fiend better be careful.

The lights flickered and we went to the Firefly Fun House. The picture was black and white like the old nWo promos. Wyatt strutted into the picture playing his title belt like a guitar ala Hogan back in the day.

Wyatt joked around about eating his vitamins and saying his prayers leading him to the championship. He did a little back and forth with Huskus The Pig, where the pig indulged in chocolate to emphasize how out of shape he is.

Hogan told him jokes won’t be funny when he gets in the ring with Goldberg. Wyatt said that he has a Fiend so he doesn’t need jokes when he gets in the ring with Goldberg. He told Hogan to be careful because if not, there’s another place on his wall. At this point, he held up a photo of Hogan with his eyes crossed out like the other pictures of his victims on his wall.

Hogan ended the interview and told everyone, and Wyatt, that he’d see them in Tampa at the Hall of Fame. Wyatt agreed and waved goodbye to Goldberg and the camera.