Bray Wyatt Will Introduce a New Firefly Fun House Member on WWE SmackDown This Week

Fresh off his victory over Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series, Bray Wyatt will add an extra wrinkle to his Firefly Fun House during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. A commercial for the Blue Brand ran during Monday Night Raw this week, teasing that Wyatt would be introducing a new character to his twisted children’s show alongside the likes of Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig Boy and Ramblin’ Rabbit. Given that Wyatt just beat Bryan it’s possible the new character has some kind of goat theme, but the leading theory among online wrestling fans is that the new character will turn out to be Liv Morgan.

The former Riott Squad member hasn’t been seen on television for months, and on social media she’s been teasing a character change into a much darker persona. Given the timing of Wyatt’s announcement and Morgan’s latest posts, it’s easy to assume they’re headed towards the same point.

Jason Baker, the effects artist behind Wyatt’s mask and severed head lantern, who helped direct the Firefly Fun House segments, described how much of the Fun House came from Wyatt’s own creative mind during an interview in April.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

Ever since his first Firefly Fun House segment, Wyatt has become one of the most captivating characters on WWE television in recent memory. His list of victims includes Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, the last of whom he soundly defeated in a cage match following this week’s Raw episode.

No word yet on who will challenge Wyatt next for the Universal Championship.