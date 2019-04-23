Watch: Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE Raw With Disturbing ‘Firefly Fun House’ Segment

After weeks of vignettes teasing that he was on his way back, Bray Wyatt finally appeared on WWE television this week during a taped segment on Monday Night Raw. In a bizarre segment titled “Firefly Fun House,” Wyatt appeared with a brand new look that seemed to be parodying Steve from Blues Clues.

Wyatt introduced the two puppets that have been appearing in his teaser vignettes as of late, naming the skeletal buzzard Mercy The Buzzard and the strange laughing Peppy The Witch. It wasn’t long until Wyatt revealed that he was just as disturbing as ever when he was shown wearing two gloves with the words “Hurt” and “Heal” on them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He admitted in the segment (the noise of a children’s crowd was piped in to make it seem like he was hosting a kids television show) that he “used to be a very bad man,” and then promised that he’d never return to his old self as a “pathetic slob loser.” A cardboard cut out of the old Wyatt then appeared, and Wyatt pulled out a chainsaw to cut it to pieces while laughing maniacally.

Wyatt had been off of WWE television since mid-2018 after he and “Woken” Matt Hardy dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Back in late March Wyatt and girlfriend (WWE announcer) JoJo Offerman announced that they were expecting their first child.

“I’m so excited to announce baby Knash, coming this June!” Offerman wrote in her announcement. “This has been the most beautiful, incredible experience of my life so far. I am so happy that I was able to use this time to enjoy this privately but now I’m ready to share it with you all. I could not be happier!!! This truly has been the biggest blessing. And words can not explain how ready and excited we are to meet you my little man! I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!