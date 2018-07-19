Bret Hart Fires Back at Owen Hart’s Widow With Lengthy Statement

Bret Hart and Owen Hart’s widow have officially opened up passive-aggressive campaign against one another.

The Hitman has asserted that Martha Hart is actively trying to erase Owen Hart’s wrestling legacy by keeping a frigid relationship with WWE. However last week, Marth hit back and said Bret’s claims were reckless and untrue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Bret Hart is not ready to let this go. On Wednesday, Hart issued a lengthy statement regarding Martha Hart.

“I listened back to the interview in question and I specifically want to address Martha’s comments about my words being “cruel, reckless, irresponsible, and hurtful,’” he wrote.

Hart thinks that by Martha shunning WWE, that she is allowing fans to forget about Owen Hart. Mark Henry actually made this point during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year.

“Stampede Wrestling was an institution in the city of Calgary. Wrestling was our family business. My brothers and I either wrestled for my father Stu or worked behind the scenes. Fans packed the Victoria Pavilion every Friday night for decades. Martha has seemed to have forgotten that she attended those same shows before she met Owen. She was, by definition, a wrestling fan. That same group Martha appears to look down upon and ignore,” said Hart.

“Those same fans Martha sat side-by-side with at Stampede Wrestling and WWE events. Those same fans that donate to the Owen Hart Foundation and helped make it what it is today because they remember the joy he brought to their lives and not by how he died. Those royalty checks she receives from the company she says she doesn’t want any part of? Those are also from those same fans. To her, their tears do not matter. To me, that is cruel and hurtful,” he said.

Here’s the rest of the statement: