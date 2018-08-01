Jerry Lawler Shares Brian Christopher’s Funeral Information

Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler passed away on July 29 and his father and wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler just posted the details surrounding his son’s funeral. [Start Gallery Call-to-Action]

Per Lawler’s Twitter account, Brian Christopher’s visitation and funeral will be held this Friday just outside of Memphis, TN.

After being arrested on July on DUI charges the 46-year old Brian Lawler was detained in a Hardeman County jail on $40,000 bail. Due to his notoriety, Lawler was kept in solitary confinement and on July 28 he was found in his cell in critical condition after attempting to hang himself. Lawler was rushed to the hospital but had sustained severe injuries and had to be put on life support. He died the afternoon of July 29.

In the days that have passed, his father said there’s “more than meets the eye” regarding his son’s death. Even more, a Memphis based civil rights attorney claims that the Hardeman County jail may be at fault for Lawler’s suicide attempt.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opened a case on Lawler’s death and issued the following statement.

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.”

Hardeman County Sheriff, John Doolen answered with a statement of his own, claiming that Lawler showed no signs of being suicidal.

“Mr. Lawler, a resident of Hardeman County, was arrested for third offense DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony evading arrest. Mr. Lawler’s bond was set at $40.000. He appeared before the Judge of the General Sessions Court at which time his family requested time to determine if they were going to hire a private attorney or wanted the public defender to represent Mr. Lawler. Mr. Lawler, because of his notoriety, was placed in a cell by himself but as the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch. When Mr. Lawler was discovered, he was given CPR and air lifted to the MED in Memphis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawler. Any further information will be provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”