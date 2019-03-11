Watch: Brie Bella Says She’s Retired From WWE Action

WWE has yet to officially acknowledge it, but Brie Bella just told the world she’s retiring from wrestling.

During Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, the 35-year-old announced that she’s wrestled her last match. The moment was dramatized by Nikki Bella‘s dubious reaction, but Brie seems set on hanging up her boots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I decided that after Evolution, I’m gonna be fully retired,” she said. “Fully done. I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can’t do everything. I just can’t.”

True to her word, we haven’t seen Bella since the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view, and at this point, there has been little indication on her making another return. Barring a surprise, Bella’s announcement looks legitimate.

Bella then shared that her and husband Daniel Bryan were planning to move to Phoenix, AZ and plan to have their second child.

“Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix,” she said. “Cause we’re moving back!”

“I know a couple months ago I told you I wasn’t ready for baby number two because I have a lot on my plate,” she said. “But I’ve been thinking about it a lot and I think the comeback really made me realize that I am actually ready. And I do want Birdie and our next baby to be close in age.”

Because it’s Total Bellas, the cameras caught Nikki being luke-warm on Brie’s big news.

“Talk about dropping two huge bombs,” Nikki said. “I guess retirement I always thought would be something that Brie and I would talk about together. I just did not expect this big change after such an incredible comeback.”