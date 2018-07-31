Brock Lesnar Attacks Kurt Angle, Paul Heyman to Close out Raw

Brock Lesnar appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time in months on Monday night, and wound up attacking both Kurt Angle and his own advocate Paul Heyman.

Lesnar was seen throughout the show sitting backstage in his dressing room, refusing to come out to the ring. This prompted Angle to threaten Heyman with being fired if he couldn’t convince Lesnar to show his face.

In his final plea at the end of the night, Heyman asked Lesnar to make an appearance because the two of them were friends and his job was on the line. Lesnar stood up and grabbed Heyman by the collar, reminding him that they weren’t and had never been friends.

Heyman made his way out to the ring with his tail tucked between his legs and told Angle that Lesnar didn’t care enough to come out. He attempted to grovel to the Olympic Gold Medalist, saying that he tried to mold Lesnar into being a better champion and that he was the worst Universal Champion in history. Given Finn Balor only held the title for one day, that’s pretty bad.

Lesnar’s music finally hit just as Angle was about to announce the firing. He asked both Angle and Baron Corbin if they had a problem with him, then planted Angle with a thunderous F-5. He then grabbed Heyman by the throat and pointed at Angle, saying he’d be next if he stepped out of line again.

Neither Roman Reigns, who was escorted out of the arena by order of Stephanie McMahon, nor Mr. Money in the Bank Braun Strowman came out to confront Lesnar.

“The Beast” returned to the WWE in 2012 and was quickly joined by Heyman. With the former head of ECW as his mouthpiece, Lesnar broke The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak, crushed John Cena in route to win the WWE Championship, headline multiple WrestleMania events and became the longest-reigning Universal Champion at more than 480 days.

Lesnar is scheduled to face Reigns, a man he’s wrestled numerous times before, at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Aug. 19. In just 2018 alone the two met in the main event of WrestleMania 34, where Lesnar left Reigns in a bloody heap on his way to victory. A rematch inside a steel cage was quickly made for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, several weeks later. The former UFC Champion retained once again when both men spilled out of the cage following a spear from Reigns.