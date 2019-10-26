Brock Lesnar Destroys Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio, and Dominick During SmackDown

Less than one week before their match at WWE Crown Jewel, Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar were featured in a segment together on Friday night during SmackDown.

Velasquez and Rey Mysterio came out to the ring for a promo, but it wasn’t long before the pair were interrupted by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was backstage, with Paul Heyman talking about Lesnar doing “Brock Lesnar things” and mentioning they had a surprise for the men. Heyman then asked if they wanted to know what that meant and had the camera back away to reveal a fallen Dominick Mysterio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They went to commercial and when they came back. Velasquez and Rey were backstage with Dominick as he was laid out on a trainer’s table with a ripped t-shirt. At that point, Lesnar came into the picture and attacked everyone with a trash can.

He then gave an F-5 to Mysterio against the wall and one to Valasquez on top of Dominick. Check out the footage below.

The announcers sold the fact that Lesnar has been waiting nine years for this moment following his loss to Valasquez in the UFC. The two will wrestle next Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The show will stream live and on demand via the WWE Network.