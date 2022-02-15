Brock Lesnar Describes Relationship With WWE’s Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he’s also one of the biggest crossover stars ever, bouncing back and forth between WWE and UFC and experiencing great success in both. Lesnar is now in the mix for the Universal Championship as we head into Elimination Chamber, and ahead of the big event, Lesnar sat down with Pat McAfee (who is one of the best parts of SmackDown each week) to about the event as well as his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it’s changed over the years. He was also asked to compare Vince with UFC’s Dana White.

“Vince and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good, we’ve got a lot of water under the bridge,” Lesnar said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for both men. But dealing with Dana, it’s a totally different business approach.”

“I met Vince when I was younger,” Lesnar said. “I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana.”

While he’s worked with both over the years, they really are two completely different people to Lesnar.

“I really can’t compare the two guys,” Lesnar said. “Honestly my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana, over the years. Dana’s alright, I’ve gotten a lot of money from him. … I probably should’ve gotten paid more, maybe.”

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

