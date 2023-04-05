Brock Lesnar on Not Working Alongside Paul Heyman on WWE TV

Brock Lesnar gave a rare interview with Daniel Cormier after WrestleMania 39 this past weekend and touched on a number of topics, including the fact that he's no longer working onscreen with Paul Heyman. The WWE rushed Heyman back to the company in 2012 so he could be the "advocate" for "The Beast Incarnate," a role he happily kept until Lesnar's WWE contract expired in 2020. That same year kicked off Heyman's alliance with Roman Reigns, a successful partnership that's still going to this day. And outside of a brief reunion in early 2022, Lesnar has been cutting his own promos without an assist from "The Wise Man."

"It's been a crazy ride, too, when you think about it. I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece. Here I am, 23 years later, and I'm carrying my own stick. So it's crazy how things have evolved. Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn't be what it is. It truly wouldn't, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, carries and does and wears a lot of hats for this company. He's greatly respected and very appreciated," Lesnar said (h/t Fightful).

Elsewhere in the same interview, the former world champion discussed the highly-anticipated dream match between himself and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The match was heavily rumored for this year's WrestleMania but never materialized.

"I do (want the match)" Lesnar said. "I don't really care... it was just proposed, and I don't know if I don't make the calls around here. It's just one of those things. When this was proposed to me, I liked it because I like the challenge, and I like the matchup."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory def. John Cena

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results