Brock Lesnar Will Achieve WWE Milestone at Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar is on the verge of achieving a rare milestone in his WWE career, and it will be officially in the books at Night of Champions. Night of Champions will tie Lesnar's previous record for consecutive premium live event appearances, as this is his fifth event in a row. Lesnar rarely hits the five-time mark in consecutive events due to his contract and part-time schedule, and since his return in 2012, he hit four consecutive events last year when he appeared at Day 1, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 38. We'll have to wait and see if Lesnar can break the record and make it six, which could very well happen depending on the ending of Lesnar's rematch with Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar has appeared at five events consecutively in the past, but the last time it happened was in 2003. That's when Lesnar appeared in the Royal Rumble, No Way Out, WrestleMania XIX, Backlash, and Judgement Day. That was 11 years ago, so WWE fans are getting to see a lot more of Lesnar than they typically do in the premium live event spotlight.

Lesnar will face Rhodes in a rematch of their battle at Backlash, and this could very well move into a third match depending on who gets the win. The match at Backlash ended a bit abruptly but according to reports, it was the planned finish. Rhodes got the win but Lesnar had vengeance on his mind when he attacked Rhodes during the WWE Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Rhodes will now face Lesnar once again at Night of Champions, and if Lesnar gets the win there, it's easy to see this getting a trilogy that sees Rhodes taking down Lesnar and moving to the next step of his journey toward Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes' goal hasn't changed and won't anytime in the near future. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Rhodes about the new Title and his interest in it, and just because his end goal is the same doesn't mean he wouldn't want to tell a different story with the WWE Heavyweight Championship at some point.

"Well, Triple H being the coach here and calling the shots and making it clear that this World Heavyweight Championship, which...just from a fan of belts, the physical belts, historically and all the nods and things that were done, the pieces of old Titles kind of strung onto this honking piece of metal that Triple H unveiled, as a fan of classic titles, it's definitely something that piqued my interest," Rhodes said.

"The goal is still the same for me, but by no means am I or should anyone be looking down on the new World Championship because it's one of those things I think in time people will hopefully come to love and revere," Rhodes said. "It's being positioned as the lead title for the brand itself and it'll take a lead individual to do it and handle it, and Raw has a stacked roster, so I definitely want to throw myself in the mix."

