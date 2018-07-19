Brock Lesnar’s Next Raw Appearance Spoiled?

While many WWE fans may wish to never see Brock Lesnar again, it’s understood that he’ll likely make one more Raw cameo before SummerSlam. And that date may have just been spoiled

Miami’s American Airlines Arena will host the July 30 episode of Raw. In order to pump up the show, their website detailed WWE’s card and revealed that Brock Lesnar currently scheduled to be around.

These early advertisements are no new thing among WWE venues. Several big matches and sometimes their results have been more or less spoiled by arenas trying to boost ticket sales. However, it’s worth underlining that everything in WWE is subject to change.

As much as we’ve been trained to think he’ll never show up again, Brock Lesnar will certainly book a Raw appearance before SummerSlam. This Miami episode falls nearly three weeks ahead of the August 19 super show, leaving room for Lesnar to possibly show up again the week before SummerSlam.

But right now, the biggest question surrounding Lesnar is not when he’ll appear next, but who will he fight at SummerSlam?

We’ll know next week after Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns duke it out for the right to meet Lesnar in Brooklyn. There have been a few indications that put Lesnar on Raw next week as he’d showed up to ruin the match and effectively book a triple threat for the Universal Championship. However, we can only regard that as a speculative report.

Whenever Lesnar does show, he’ll likely be met with hostility. While he’s always had his detractors, WWE, UFC, Paul Heyman and Lesnar himself have done a great job of turning The Beast heel. During Heyman’s filibuster this week on Raw, the mere mention of Lesnar drew arena-wide boos. WWE will stay on this path of painting p Lesnar as the apathetic, money-grubbing albino gorilla in hopes that fans will fall in love with his challenger.

But WWE will have to do more than pick Reigns or Lashley for SummerSlam. Neither man is incredibly popular at the moment, so whoever WWE rolls with will need to be boosted by crafty storytelling to earn to the adulation of the WWE fanbase.

Regardless, whoever slays Lesnar is set up for one of the most significant victories in this era of WWE. Big Show elaborated on this very topic during an appearance on The Steve Austin Show.

“That’s where we’re at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar?” Big Show explained, “Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun, and games. He’s a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that’s what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you’re passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire.”