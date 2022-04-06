Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title, WWE Legend Makes Surprising Appearance

After Gunther came out and challenged Bron Breakker for his NXT Championship earlier tonight, we didn’t have to wait very long for the match, as it was quickly made tonight’s main event. Once the bell hit the two powerhouses locked up and Breakker grounded Gunther with holds but eventually, Gunther was able to get some offense going with a huge boot to the head, knocking Breakker down with authority. Then Gunther hit some big punches to Breakker’s back and chest, and then he stomped Breakker in the back. Gunther then went for an uppercut, but Breakker was able to drive him back to the corner and then hit some punches on Gunther before catching him and slamming him down hard.

Breakker then hit a spear and got hyped up, and then went to lift him up but Breakker’s shoulder and arm gave out a bit and he held it afterwards. Gunther capitalized and chopped Breakker, knocking him out of the ring to the floor. Then Gunther slammed Breakker into the steel steps on that same shoulder, and only then did he roll him back into the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunther threw a punch and then went for the injured arm, slamming it to the mat and then followed it up with some kicks to the shoulder. Gunther then slammed his shoulder into the turnbuckle and kept kicking and stomping the arm. Gunther then pulled both arms and stuck his knee in Breakker’s back, further damaging the shoulder and arm, and then pushed his knee further into Breakker’s back, causing even more pain.

Breakker was almost able to power out of it, but Gunther reapplied the hold. Breakker tried again and almost had it but Gunther twisted his arms again and then kicked him and followed that up with a shoulder charge. Breakker came back with some punches before Gunther hit a massive set of chops to Breakker’s chest, knocking the Champion down. Gunther went for another but Breakker blocked a bit of it, though he then got duplexed to the mat.

Breakker came back with his own German Suplex, and then he charged into Gunther, knocking him down and buying himself some breathing room. Gunther kept going for the arm, locking in another hold that put pressure on the arm and shoulder. Breakker picked up Gunther though and slammed him down. Then he kicked Gunther and theN hoisted him up and tossed him across the ring, but then Gunther hit a dropkick and knocked him down. Then Gunther hit a Power Bomb and went for the pin but Breakker kicked out.

Gunther went up top and hit a splash but Breakker kicked out again. Gunther then slammed Breakker down with a huge forearm but Breakker kicked out once again. Gunther then went up top and went for another splash, but Breakker speared him in mid-air and knocked him down. Breakker got him up but Gunther chopped him in the chest, and then they exchanged blows. Gunther then applied a sleeper holdbut Breakker escaped and then clotheslined Gunther. Breakker went to pick up Gunther and he did, slamming him down for his finisher and conquering Gunther with the pin and the win.

After the match Rick Steiner appeared on the screen and congratulated his son on his win. That’s when the camera zoomed out and revealed that Rick was tied up in a cell. Then Joe Gacy pops up on screen and says he warned Bron, and then Harland also appears with a chain in hand. So, it looks like Gacy and Harland are the next challengers for Bron, and a WWE Legend is in the mix as well.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!