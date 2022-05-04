Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Championship at Spring Breakin

✖

The main event for WWE NXT's Spring Breakin was for the NXT Championship, with Champion Bron Breakker facing Joe Gacy, who has been targeting Breakker's family over the past few weeks. They immediately came out swinging, with Breakker sending Gacy out of the ring and chasing him until Gacy got up on the ring apron, which led to Breakker picking him up and tossing him in the ring. Gacy got away and sent Breaker into the turnbuckle, but Breakker shoot it off and charged into Gacy. Gacy threw a punch and then went to dial in a hold to halt Breakker's momentum, but eventually, he brought Gacy down and knocked him back to the floor.

Then Breakker chased Gacy and hit a kick that knocked him back down, but Gacy punched him in the stomach and then charged into him, sending Breakker rolling onto the floor and towards the entrance ramp. Breakker then reversed a hold only to eat a massive clothesline from Gacy that knocked him back down on the floor, but Gacy then rolled him into the ring to break the count.

Gacy threw more punches to the face and then came in with knees to the back, and then he slammed Breakker onto his back and targeted the back with more knees and punches. Gacy then got up in the corner in a rather creepy way and he hit a Choke Slam next into a cover but Breakker kicked out. A Leg Drop into a cover followed but Breakker kicked out again. Gacy then went for a hold targeting Breakker's shoulder, and then he hit some headbutts but was then thrown on top of the ropes and hit two clotheslines on Gacy afterwards. Gacy then hit the eyes of Breakker and went for the cover but Breakker kicked out.

The camera then flashed to a creepy individual in a black cloak and there were others in the crowd too. Gacy then kicked Breakker out of the ring to the floor, and Gacy charged in only to get punched in the face. Breakker went up top and hit a Bulldog on Gacy and went for the pin but Gacy kicked out. Breakker then kicked Gacy down and lifted him up but Gacy got free and punched him in the back. Breakker caught him with a Frakensteiner and then a Belly to Belly, but Gacy kicked out of the cover attempt.

Breakker put Gacy in the corner and went for a move but Gacy dodged and then hit an elbow to the back of the Champion. He picked up Breakker and slammed him down, and then he picked him up again and hit a Power Bomb but Breakker kicked out of the cover. Gacy hit another headbutt and then bounced off the ropes but Breakker dodged it and hit a massive spear, and that was enough for the pin and the win. Breakker has retained his NXT Championship.

