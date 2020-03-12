WWE NXT: The BroserWeights Retain Tag Team Championships Against Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era were one of the strongest factions in the entirety of NXT, and their simultaneous reign with each member having a Championship title of their own was certainly impressive the longer they continued it. But this strength began to fall apart with Roderick Strong losing the North American Championship, and later the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’ Reilly losing their Tag Team Championships. But they have not been quiet with their intention to with the titles back as soon as possible, and they got their first chance against the current champions with the March 11th broadcast of WWE NXT.

Taking on their challengers, the BroserWeights (the team of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) are defending their reign for the first official time. With TakeOver: Tampa only a few weeks away from now, a win would be super critical for either team as it will set their momentum going into the Wrestlemania 36 weekend.

But even with some extra shenanigans from the Grizzled Young Veterans (who have already made their distaste for the BroserWeights known over the last couple of weeks), Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne were able to successfully defend their NXT Tag Team Championships.

It wasn’t just a match between the BroserWeights either as Undisputed Era’s entrance to the ring was also marked by a sudden appearance from Velveteen Dream. Dream had made an open challenge for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship, yet Adam Cole has not accepted just yet. In fact, Adam Cole will be celebrating getting the longest championship reign thus far.

But even with all of that and some attempted interference from the Grizzled Young Veterans, the BroserWeights still won at the end of the day! How do you feel about the BroserWeights as a team? Are you liking their dynamic so far? How do you like their reign as champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such, “Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”