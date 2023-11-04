Bryan Danielson Challenges Kazuchika Okada For First NJPW Match Since 2004

Bryan Danielson's rivalry with Kazuchika Okada continues. The American Dragon first met The Rainmaker inside the squared circle this past June at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Despite suffering a legitimate broken arm around 20 minutes into the contest, Danielson was able to secure a rare submission victory over Okada. Speaking at the post-show press conference, Danielson hinted at wanting a rematch, specifically citing a desire to return the broken arm favor. Danielson and Okada would meet in the ring once more earlier this fall on AEW Dynamite in a tag match that ended with Danielson suffering another legitimate injury, this time a broken orbital bone.

Bryan Danielson Makes NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Challenge

Bryan Danielson wants in on the Far East's biggest show.

As revealed on social media, Danielson has challenged Kazuchika Okada for a singles rematch this January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18. Danielson called out Okada in a pre-taped video, wanting revenge on The Rainmaker for the injuries he has caused him.

"I'm challenging you right now for January 4th, Wrestle Kingdom at Tokyo Dome," Danielson said. "You and me, one on one, and I'm going to get my revenge. I'm going to break your right arm, and you'll never be able to do the Rainmaker ever again."

You can watch Danielson's challenge video below...

An eye for an eye, an arm for an arm on the mind of the American Dragon!
@bryandanielson has challenged Kazuchika Okada for Wrestle Kingdom 18!



#njpw #njwk18

This would be Danielson's first match inside a New Japan ring since 2004. He previously competed for NJPW from 2002 until 2004, wrestling a total of 112 bouts under the ring name "American Dragon." Danielson has also been exclusive to All Elite Wrestling since he signed with Tony Khan's promotion in Summer 2021, wrestling all of his post-WWE matches at AEW events. He has faced a couple of opponents from outside of AEW, like Timothy Thatcher and Zack Sabre Jr., but has yet to actually lock up with someone in another promotion.

Part of the reason Danielson signed with AEW was because he wanted the freedom to compete in other companies, specifically New Japan. It was reported leading up to his 2021 free agency that WWE was willing to let Danielson wrestle for NJPW while under WWE contract, but Danielson ultimately opted to sign with AEW.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 goes down on Thursday, January 4th, 2024. The only other match currently announced is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada defending against Tetsuya Naito.