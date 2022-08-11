Bryan Danielson Returns to Action on Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The American Dragon is back. As announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson will get his rematch with the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia next week. The two will battle on the House of the Dragon-themed edition of AEW Dynamite in a two out of three falls match. Danielson and Garcia last fought on the July 27th AEW Dynamite, which saw the young submission specialist make the former WWE Champion pass out to a sharpshooter. Since the loss, Danielson has been absent from AEW programming.

Next week's rematch will be just the second bout for Danielson since AEW Double or Nothing. There, he suffered a concussion in the Anarchy in the Arena match. He was consequently forced to miss AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, where he was initially scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. Instead, the debuting Claudio Castagnoli took his place, and joined the Blackpool Combat Club to boot.

Before Danielson wrestles next week, he will speak on AEW Rampage this Friday. Along with his promo, Rampage will feature the first comments from new FTW Champion Hook since he won the title, Gunn Club taking on Danhausen and Erick Redbeard, Parker Boudreaux facing Sonny Kiss, Orange Cassidy going one-on-one with Ari Davari, and AAA Mixed Tag Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (formerly Tay Conti) defending their titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue.

This Friday #AEWRampage is at 10/9c on TNT

- Bryan Danielson returns

- We'll hear from the FTW Champ Hook

- Gunn Club vs Danhausen & Erick Redbeard

- Parker Boudreaux vs Sonny Kiss

- We'll hear from AEW Tag Champs Swerve In Our Glory

- Orange Cassidy faces Ari Davari pic.twitter.com/fMMdqNF0Yh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

This upcoming House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite is the first of many expected crossovers with Warner Brothers Discovery intellectual property. AEW President Tony Khan teased working with WBD in more frequency on future episodes of weekly television.

"We recently also collaborated on a panel with AEW representation at Comic-Con through the Warner Bros. Discovery PR and media team," Khan said. "They were so helpful. That was a huge success. Now I'm excited about another integration that hasn't been announced yet. I'm very pumped about it. It's going to be very soon. The IP is very prestigious in the world of television. The partnership represents another really good sign that Warner Bros. Discovery likes what AEW is doing.

"I'm very excited about the reception we've gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we've had, and being involved in the company's biggest initiatives," he continued. "It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership. That integration was one of two slides in the recent main presentation that involved AEW as company highlights, which is so great for us because we have this hands-on management with Warner Bros. Discovery. They are putting their stamp on the new company, and we're part of their plans."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on next week's AEW Dynamite card.