Candice LeRae Dons Disney's Maleficent Inspired Gear for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

✖

WWE NXT's Candice LeRae donned new gear inspired by Disney's Maleficent for NXT TakeOver: War Games! LeRae has made a major name for herself among comic book and pop culture fans thanks to how she and husband Johnny Gargano have shown their love for other major franchises through their gear. The duo usually goes all out each time they are involved in one of NXT's big pay-per-view events, and that's especially true for LeRae as she entered the ring as the captain of her WarGames team with new wings inspired by Disney's Maleficent.

Ever since Candice LeRae fully dove into her new heel persona, fans have seen how she has taken her new "Poison Pixie" identity to a new level. But that doesn't mean she has lacked in her tributes to pop culture franchises, and it's almost as if she has been able to do much more with her new looks! Here's how her Disney's Maleficent inspired gear looked when she made her entrance for NXT TakeOver: WarGames:

And here's a much closer look at Candice LeRae's newest set of poison pixie wings as crafted by Main Event Gear (which you can find more work from on Instagram here):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.E.G (@maineventgear)

Thankfully it seems channeling the major villainess worked as Candice LeRae's team ended up taking the victory in their WarGames match. Thanks to the brutal teamwork of LeRae alongside Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm, LeRae has managed to keep her winning streak in these WarGames matches alive. Sometimes these new looks don't really result in victory for LeRae, but with this win she's sure to hold her head high into the new year. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames is currently airing live as of this writing on the WWE Network, and full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such: