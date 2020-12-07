WWE NXT Announces First 2021 Event, New Year's Evil

✖

WWE NXT has announced their first event for 2021, New Year's Evil. NXT has seen a major increase in big name events lately as not only have the pay-per-view events been a big deal, but even some standard broadcasts of WWE NXT's weekly shows have been amped up to another degree. This past year has seen NXT take on famous events such as the Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc, and now it seems like NXT will be bringing in the new year in a huge way with a major celebratory event.

Announced during WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames, NXT will be kicking off 2021 with New Year's Evil. Debuting with the first NXT broadcast of 2021, New Year's Evil will take place on the USA Network on January 6th, 2021 at 8/7PM CST. There have yet to be any matches confirmed for the new event as of yet, of course, but it's still an exciting prospect for sure!

If New Year's Evil is anything like the previous events as part of standard NXT broadcasts then it's likely going to feel like a big deal and a huge way to kick off the new year. While there has yet to be a card confirmed for the new event just yet, there have been several nuggets teased throughout the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event as to where the stories between several of these NXT stars can go at the start of the new year.

Symbolizing the fresh start for NXT (and assuming there aren't major changes in champions), there have been some major surprises during NXT TakeOver: WarGames. There have been some major returns teased during the pay-per-view event that will most likely culminate with a big showing during New Year's Evil. But what are you hoping to see in NXT's next big event? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games is currently airing live on the WWE Network, and full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such: