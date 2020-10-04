Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Don Star Wars Inspired Gear for NXT TakeOver 31

✖

WWE NXT's roster is going all out for the NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, and both Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae came out of the gate swinging with ring gear inspired by Star Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano. The couple has been one of the anchors of the NXT roster as a whole as both Gargano and LeRae are making major waves in their respective divisions. This comes to a head especially in the newest pay-per-view which has the couple taking their shots at both the NXT North American and Women's Championship titles. So it only stands to reason that they come correct.

Taking to Twitter, LeRae showed fans a closer look at hers and husband Gargano's gear for the evening with the ominous "May the force be with us..." caption. With gear inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, the colors and outfit schemes have made their way into the couple's gear. The couple usually impresses with their pop culture inspired gear for each pay-per-view, and this is no different! Check it out for yourself below:

May the force be with us. . . pic.twitter.com/pRRjnkSFZh — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) October 4, 2020

Gargano often makes references to Star Wars or other comic book properties with his in-ring gear. In fact, he even showed Star Wars: The Mandalorian some love with his gear for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. There's a fun bit of cohesion between all of this, however, as Tano was most recently rumored to be a part of The Mandalorian's second season coming later this month.

Gargano actually spoke with ComicBook.com earlier this year about his hopes for The Mandalorian's second season, "Oh man, like hearing all the rumblings, the stuff that they're talking about, and obviously with the Boba Fett, we've just I mean, you've heard everything out of the sun about what could potentially be coming here. Season One was so good. Obviously Baby Yoda took the world by storm, and they kept that such a great secret... But yeah, I'm so excited for it. It goes back to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. I think they are just gonna absolutely crush it and as a Star Wars fan, I'm just super pumped."

