Cardi B Calls Out Vince McMahon After WWE Raw Name Drop

You never know what to expect from WWE's Monday Night Raw, and while the last episode was filled with wrestling legends, it was also the start of a delightful back and forth between Cardi B and a number of superstars, and one star, in particular, might have even started a feud. Cardi B was mentioned quite a bit during one sequence between Angel Garza and Torrie Wilson, as he tried to give her a rose. She got rid of him by saying that Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, and Ariana Grande were in the other room living their best life and that Cardi looked especially good that night, and he should go introduce himself. After Cardi saw the segment, she had a few words for Vince McMahon.

Now, those who watched the segment know that Garza ends up going into a room with the Boogey Man waiting instead of Cardi B, and Cardi responded once she saw the video, calling out Vince.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Cardi wrote "WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F***** DAYS !!!!"

When asked if she used to watch The Rock as well (via BT Sport), Cardi revealed she was a bit too young when he was heavily active, though she also revealed her love for some other legends.

"Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on. I started watching when Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, Trish Stratus, Lina ETC was on!"

Trish Stratus and Melina both replied to her message, with Stratus saying "Cardi knows" and Melina adding "As if I didn't already love this woman enough and then I see this."

Cardi lost her mind a bit, replying "Wow what a great night for me! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with! Just wow! OMMMMMMMGGGGGG!!!!! ***** I'm gagging!!!! I'm so hype!!!"

She was also asked about Sasha Banks, to which she responded: "I like her a lot!!" Banks responded, saying "I love you".

Now, Cardi didn't have nice words for everyone though, as she responded with some fury after Lacey Evans chimed in and clearly tried to work Cardi into a feud. Evans said "Careful what you wish for ya nasty....we aren't @NICKIMINAJ. You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye."

Cardi was not having that in a since-deleted tweet (via WrestleCritic), responding "A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie...Got me f***** up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't where the fuck you came from with your unnecessary bullshit."

So, it seems Cardi is a huge fan of wrestling, and hopefully, the whole Evans thing didn't ruin what looks to be the start of a promising relationship. In fact, Evans might have just launched a feud that people really want to see happen, and you can definitely count us in if it does.

Do you want to see Cardi B on WWE television? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!