Carmelo Hayes Retains WWE NXT Title Despite Baron Corbin's Lone Wolf Return at Gold Rush

WWE NXT closed out its two-week Gold Rush event with the anticipated match between NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin, and Corbin wasted no time making a big impression. Corbin brought back the Lone Wolf with a new theme and a familiar yet updated look, and he also brought back the persona's sheer aggression. Corbin was the aggressor for most of the match, and at one point seemed to have beaten down the NXT Champion. Despite hitting him with just about everything, Hayes was resilient, and ended up being able to hit a second fadeaway leg drop (with massive air) to seal the win, retaining his NXT Championship and capping off a pretty great last 10 days for the NXT Champ.

Corbin and Hayes locked up and Hayes evaded a move from Corbin and then a second move, but ate a clothesline from the challenger. Hayes hit a move on Corbin and then collided with Corbin from the top rope, knocking him to the floor. Hayes kept Corbin busy on the outside, slamming him into the barricade and hitting him with strikes and chops. Hayes broke the count but then was slammed into the post by Corbin, who then slammed Hayes into the barricade.

Baron Corbin has gone back to the Lone Wolf as he challenges NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8TIXe2mGrw — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 28, 2023

Corbin threw Hayes into the corner turnbuckle but Hayes hit back with strikes. Corbin clotheslined the Champ again and knocked him to the ground. Corbin kept Hayes grounded with a hold and then went outside the ring and threw Hayes over the barricade. Hayes hit back with forearms and knocked Corbin to the floor. Hayes unfortunately got hit with a big boot that flipped him over and slammed him into the floor. Corbin rolled Hayes into the ring and went for the cover, but Hayes kicked out.

THIS IS AWESOME!



This is a @BaronCorbinWWE we haven't seen a long time 😳#NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/WIkpqrUWXb — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2023

Corbin then hit elbow strikes to Hayes' chest and locked in a hold. Hayes got to his feet and then broke the hold with the rope, and landed on his feet after Corbin threw him. Hayes hit a dropkick and then springboard clothesline before going for a cover, but Corbin kicked out. Corbin rocked Hayes with a punch and then delivered another.

Corbin threw Hayes again and was getting angrier by the second at the crowd's love for Hayes. Corbin clubbed Hayes with another shot to the head and then hit more strikes in the corner. Corbin then delivered a punch to the back and followed it with a clothesline into a cover, but Hayes kicked out. Hayes got back to his feet and hit a Frog Splash, but couldn't immediately cover. He finally did, but Corbin kicked out.

Hayes was able to hit the Fadeaway leg drop, but he couldn't cover Corbin right away once again due to the damage he had already sustained. Then he hit the DDT off the ropes into a cover, but Corbin kicked out. Hayes knocked the challenger down and then went up top but missed. Corbin caught Hayes but Hayes reversed into a cover. Corbin kicked out and then caught Hayes and hit a big slam, and then picked up Hayes again and hit the backbreaker into a cover, but Hayes kicked out.

Corbin charged at Hayes but hit the steel steps, and then Hayes went to jump but was caught by Corbin and slammed into the announce table. Corbin slammed Hayes into the announce table over and over again and then rolled him into the ring. Corbin covered him but Hayes kicked out. Corbin kept punching Hayes, but Hayes hit a knee strike and then hit another one. Hayes was then caught and slammed down into a cover, but Hayes kicked out.

Melo was able to come back with another burst of energy, hitting the Fadeaway Leg Drop on Corbin and getting the pin and the win. Hayes is still your NXT Champion, and now Corbin will likely look for a comeback win by heading back to SmackDown.

