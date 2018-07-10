Reported Reason Why Cesaro and Sheamus Have Been Absent From SmackDown

Heading into WrestleMania season, The Bar was arguably the best tag team in WWE. However, since the European duo of Cesaro and Sheamus jumped to SmackDown in April’s Superstar Shake-Up, they’ve been used sparingly, if at all.

So what happened?

There have been rumors of WWE simply not having ay creative plans for The Bar, so there has been little reason to use them on television. But PWInsider reports that the WWE veterans are more or less on vacation.

“As of right now, I know as of today that Sheamus is in Ireland and Cesaro is in Switzerland. They are not on the road for WWE this week. The fact that they’re overseas — it’s either they are each on vacation at the same time or perhaps they had to go home to have work-visa stuff done and then they could return to the United States. I don’t believe either of them are naturalized citizens of the United States so at some point they do have to return home and work the work-visa stuff out. That happened a couple weeks ago with The Authors of Pain with Canada” said PWInsider’s Mike Johnson.

When wrestlers fail to show up on WWE programming it’s not long until speculation runs rampant. However, per Johnson, there are no signs of Cesaro or Sheamus being in trouble with the company.

“I have not heard anything that would lead me to believe that there is some sort of heat on Cesaro or Sheamus. They are both considered workhorses for the company. They are both considered good representatives for the company. I don’t think there is any shady reason why they aren’t being pushed,” he said.

Given Sheamus’ ongoing neck issues, it’s probably best that he and his partner get a little break. However, their arrival to SmackDown looked to make Tuesday night a mecca for tag team wrestling. With the likes of The Bar, The Usos, The New Day, Bludgeon Brothers and The Club at seemed like the Blue Brand was packed with talent. They still are, but none of these teams have been extended much of an opportunity

While The Bludgeon Brothers are champs, it’s been the reunification of Team Hell No that has captured the WWE Universe’s hearts. Kane and Danel Bryan will be fun to watch, but SmackDown simply has too much talent in the tag division to not make it a priority.

We’ll hope Cesaro and Sheamus resurface by SummerSlam.

