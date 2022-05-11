Latest Update on Cesaro Following WWE Departure

✖

Cesaro quietly departed from the WWE back on Feb 24 after his contract expired, ending his 11-year run with the company that saw him win seven tag team championships and become a fan favorite. Other than teasing the launch of a coffee cafe, "The Swiss Superman" has remained quiet about what his future in the wrestling business will be. Fightful Select provided an update on Wednesday, with Sean Ross Sapp noting that multiple promotions have reached out, but he has either turned down their offers or declined a response. The few that did mentioned that Cesaro's asking price was too high.

"Those we spoke to in WWE said they wanted to retain Cesaro, but the two sides couldn't come to terms, and over the last 16 months he'd shown that he knew his value and wasn't going to get into an unfavorable position," Sapp later added. "One source indicated that Cesaro and/or his team was very savvy in speaking with WWE in 2021 and 2022."

There has been some speculation that Cesaro (now going by Claudio CSRO on Twitter) could have already made his way to AEW. A large-muscled cameraman wearing black from head to toe has been spotted at AEW events since Februrary and multiple fans have pointed out how his size resembles the Swiss star.

"He's a real gentleman, Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler, I think he's a great athlete. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal athlete, lets be honest, his strength is tip-top, he has very few peers in the power department. Also mentally, he puts great matches together, he has great psychology and he's just a great guy," AEW president Tony Khan said regarding Cesaro during a media conference call in March. There's also an open spot in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament that many believe he could wind up filling

Check out the updated card for this week's AEW Dynamite in the list below! The company returns to pay-per-view on May 29 with the Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.