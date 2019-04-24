Charlotte Flair Becomes Number One Contender Despite Strong Challenge From Bayley

Charlotte Flair will once again wrestle for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at a date yet to be determined.

Tuesday night during SmackDown, Flair called out Becky Lynch. Her main gripe was the fact that she lost the SmackDown title to Lynch at WrestleMania despite not being pinned or having fell victim to a submission. Lynch solely defeated Ronda Rousey in the bout, which was for both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Lynch played it all off sarcastically, noting that although she didn’t beat Flair, she was busy doing something that Flair couldn’t do: beat Rousey. Lynch said that she could beat Ronda Rousey because she already knew she could beat Charlotte.

Becky went on to say that she wanted some new challengers, mentioning Ember Moon, Bayley and Mickie James. It didn’t take long for Bayley to come out (along with some new attitude). Bayley mentioned that Lynch had never beat her, but Flair said that Bayley should go to the back of line. At one point, Bayley slapped the microphone out of Flair’s hand.

What resulted was a match between Flair and Bayley for a shot at Lynch down the line. It was a very competitive match, with Bayley getting in quite a bit of offense and the announcers selling the fact that Flair couldn’t seem to beat her. Flair took a rough landing following a moonsault attempt late in the bout, which Bayley followed with a belly to back suplex for a near fall.

In the end, Flair was victorious following a spear. However, the real story was the new attitude scene from Bayley. The Bayley character has become a bit stagnant on the main roster, so following her split with Sasha Banks (who could be out for a very long time), this is the perfect opportunity to try out a character shift for Bayley. Despite her loss on SmackDown, Bayley’s new found feistiness could be the receipte for some good television in the coming weeks and is a glimpse into how great a heel turn could work out for her in the long run.