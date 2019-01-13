Charlotte Flair Explains How Fans Made Her ‘Feel Bad’ About Accomplishments

Since starting a career in pro wrestling, Charlotte Flair has faced more pressure than almost anyone can imagine.

Being the daughter of arguably the greatest wrestler of all time came with a lot of expectations. Despite all of that, she has risen to the challenge and become one of WWE‘s top women stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even so, there are legions of fans that think Flair doesn’t deserve the push that she has been given. They’ve been vocal to Charlotte herself with these opinions, and Flair recently explained how at one point in time during her career she let the comments get to her.

“For so long, I’ve felt like I couldn’t brag or be proud of my accomplishments, that so many people were like, ‘Well why is Charlotte Flair this many times champion, why is she always in the title picture, why has she main evented RAW and SmackDown?’ And when people kept saying that, it made me feel bad,” Flair explained during a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes. “I actually felt bad for everything I had accomplished.

“And certain individuals made me feel bad instead of saying like, ‘Why can’t you just be proud of me knowing that, whoever talent I face is on the journey with me? And I think once December rolled around, I had just had enough of where I can’t apologize for being good. I am that good. And I am going to continue to prove to people that I am the baddest woman on the planet, and nothing’s gonna stop me, and it is my destiny to main event WrestleMania.”

That destiny could become a reality this year. Recent reports indicate that Flair could be main eventing WrestleMania 35 this April in New Jersey. The rumored match would be a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Faulty criticism aside, Flair has certainly lived up to her family name and is more than deserving of the push she has received in WWE. It’s great to hear that Flair has put those ill-informed criticisms behind her and she blazes a trail as one of WWE’s top female wrestlers of all time.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.]