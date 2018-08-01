Charlotte Flair Returns to SmackDown Live to Save Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, saving fellow Four Horsewoman member Becky Lynch from an attack by Carmella.

Tuesday’s show opened with Lynch cutting a promo in the ring about how she hadn’t been SmackDown Women’s Champion since the end of 2016, and hadn’t even been in a title match since WrestleMania 33. She vowed to beat Carmella at SummerSlam to get the title back, which prompted the champ to come out.

Carmella responded with what appeared to be an emotional promo about how she feels she isn’t worthy to be champion and that she’s poruyd Lynch earned a shot by beating her last week. She went for a handshake, but Lynch was distracted when James Ellsworth’s music hit. The reigning champ used the opportunity to attack Lynch from behind, then grabbed a steel chair and threatened to attack Lynch with it.

Suddenly Flair’s music hit, and the former champ ran down to the ring and booted the chair out of Carmella’s hands to make the save.

It was announced afterwards that Flair could insert herself into the Carmella vs. Lynch match at SummerSlam and make it a triple threat if she can defeat the champion later in the night.

Flair’s history with Carmella stretches back to April when, just two days after defeating Asuka to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34, Flair was attacked by the debuting IIconics. Carmella, who still had her Money in the Bank contract, ran out and cashed in on a weakened Flair to win the championship.

Then in a shocking upset, Carmella retained her championship in a rematch with Flair at Backlash with a clean victory. She then moved on feud with Asuka, defeating the former NXT Women’s Champion in a pair of matches with help from a returning Ellsworth.

Flair had been off WWE television since June as she had to undergo surgery to repair a pair of ruptured breast implants.

While Flair has been a babyface for over a year, she recently stated in an interview on Busted Open Radio that she can’t wait to turn heel again.

“I feel like I’ve learned so much as a good guy, and I feel like if I ever get to go bad again, I could be ten times the performer,” Flair said. “Now I know specifically what the other side needs. If I could go back and redo all of my matches with Sasha [Banks], because I feel like she was ahead of me mentally in the game — I still had a lot to learn — if I could go back and redo my first year, I would redo it in a heartbeat. There’s so many things I would have changed and done better.”