Charlotte Flair on WWE Evolution: ‘I Didn’t Think it Was Possible’

Just 20 years ago, it was rare to see WWE book a women’s match longer than 10 minutes. But on Sunday, the women of WWE will host their three-hour pay-per-view, Evolution. And Charlotte Flair is still pinching herself.

In an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, Flair revealed that a women-exclusive WWE event was never something she imagined.

“I didn’t think it was possible. And I really didn’t even think about it until the Mae Young Classic happened. The classic had so much success. So, I just thought maybe it was a matter of time. So, I was really surprised when they did announce it,” she said.

Last year’s Mae Young Classic proved the be the pleasant surprise of 2017. In what eas essentially the World Cup of Women’s wrestling, WWE hosted a multi-episode tournament that saw the grand entrance of Kari Sane and Shayna Baszler—two of NXT’s top female stars. On, Even more, WWE inked a chunk of the competitors to developmental deals, and have used a similar tactic in the 2018 reboot. But the MYC, managed to garner eyeballs without any bonafide stars, making a main roster show featuring exclusively women a true opportunity for WWE.

“Well, I think after Mae Young they weren’t surprised. I think now it makes sense, because we actually, for the first time, have enough talent, or that much depth to have an all-women’s Pay-Per-View. I think that’s what makes the difference,” she said.

While some may say WWE’s “Women’s Revolution” came a little late, Flair pointed out that it wasn’t until now that such a rally could happen. For the first time ever, WWE has a robust women’s roster. While they’ve been talented before, the women of WE have simply lacked the numbers to command a full show.

“If you only have six girls on the main roster, how are you going to an all-woman Pay-Per-View?”

But it’s not the quantity for Women that necessarily made Evolution possible—it’s the highly demonstrable quality of WWE’s female athletes. While sex appeal will always be a part of wrestling, it’s not the pillar it was in 1997. This means that to make it in WWE, you must possess world-class talent. And more than ever, WWE female wrestlers are gifted not just with elite ability, but the ambition to create a stand-alone product.

Anchored by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss this new class of female Superstars has done nothing but blazing new trails for women’s wrestling. The first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber, and Royal Rumble have all been checked off en route to Sunday’s big show. As the women’s roster wasn’t already thriving, WWE introduced Ronda Rousey in January. Her acquisition has proven to be lucrative and now WWE has added not just a figurehead of women’s wrestling but for the company itself.