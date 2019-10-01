Chicago Bears Lineman Roy Robertson-Harris Imitates The Rock’s People’s Elbow, Dwayne Johnson Responds

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Roberston-Harris managed to deliver a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday, and for his celebration he broke out a taunt that was very familiar to wrestling fans. The UTEP grad did a picture-perfect imitation of The Rock’s finishing move The People’s Elbow, though he had to run off the field before he could drop the elbow onto the ground.

Dwayne Johnson was so impressed by the move that he tweeted out, “Big Xan with the most electrifying celebration in the league.”

The Bears came away with a 16-6 win, improving their record to 3-1.

Johnson made headlines on Monday when he announced that he would appear on Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere episode on FOX this coming Friday. He’ll join a long list of other legends such as Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Sting, Mick Foley and Booker T. The show’s headlining match will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against “The Beast” Brock Lesnar.

Johnson hasn’t been an active wrestler (minus his eight-second win over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32) since he suffered an injury against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. That injury wound up causing delays in the production of the film Hercules, and Johnson had to quietly retire shortly after.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” Johnson admitted in a recent interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

But that hasn’t stopped wrestling fans from trying to book The Rock in yet another match. Roman Reigns addressed the possibility of facing his cousin this week during an interview with GQ Sports.

If it’s done right,” Reigns said. “I think, obviously the star that he is, where he’s at in his career. It would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we’re family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up, Can we him a break? Can he take a day off. If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen.”