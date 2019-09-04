Chris Jericho’s AEW Championship Belt Stolen

Chris Jericho hac his AEW World Championship stolen less than 24 hours after he won in at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, according to a police filed to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The report first popped up on Tuesday stating that Jericho (real name Chris Irvine) had a championship belt either stolen or lost from within a limousine. Jericho later confirmed that it was indeed the AEW World title that was taken.

A redacted version of the police report was later made available to the public.

Here’s the heavily redacted @TallyPD report on the alleged theft of @IAmJericho’s championship belt. It says the belt was taken around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and reported stolen nearly two hours later. It lists @LongHornSteaks as location of occurrence but has no other details … pic.twitter.com/mDjxKxer6X — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

“The victim [identified as Jericho] reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse,” the report read. “The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics repsonded to the scene.”

Both Deadspin‘s David Bixenspan and Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed with the Tallahassee Police Department that the report was accurate and that the case was still open.

Photo: AEW/James Musselwhite