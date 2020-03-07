Chris Jericho Will Not Miss Any AEW Dynamite Dates Due To Fozzy Tour

Don’t expect Chris Jericho to miss any dates with All Elite Wrestling due to his upcoming tour with Fozzy. Jericho reportedly arranged all of the tour dates so that he could continue working AEW Dynamite throughout.

An Instagram post has revealed every tour date for the band between April and August. There are no shows on Tuesday or Wednesday, allowing Jericho to fly into wherever Dynamite is being held and work the show on Wednesday night.

You can see the full Fozzy tour dates below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fozzy Official (@fozzyrock) on Mar 5, 2020 at 7:27am PST

Jericho’s reign as the inaugural AEW World Champion came to an end last Saturday at AEW Revolution in Chicago. Jericho was defeated by Jon Moxley, but don’t expect their feud to end there. As this past Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite proved, we haven’t seen the last of the rivalry between Moxley and Jericho.

