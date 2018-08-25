Chris Jericho Considering Deal with Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor?

Chris Jericho has been wrestling’s true renaissance man in 2018, working for both of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. Could the man soon add a third organization to that list?

Following high profile appearances with both WWE (RAW 25, Greatest Royal Rumble) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (he is currently their Intercontinental champion), there’s now a rumor that he could also be considering a deal with Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA) or Ring of Honor. Jericho addressed the reports recently during an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

“When someone says ‘would you ever go to IMPACT? Would you ever go to Ring Of Honor? Would you ever go here there or wherever?’ Yeah sure, why not? If its creatively satisfying, if it’s something that I can really sink my teeth into, something that I can really enjoy, then why wouldn’t I give it a try?,” Jericho said.

“At this point, I’ve done everything I could ever do in wrestling. I have a loyalty to WWE but not a death wish with them or anything like that where by hook or by crook I have to be with the WWE. I think part of the fun of what’s going on right now in the business is there’s a real resurgence with independent wrestling and independent companies and it really gives the WWE a real kick in the ass when people go other places.

“You have guys like Kenny and the Young Bucks and Cody, people that are walking away and choosing not to sign with WWE which was never an option five or ten years ago. It was all about working with the WWE and signing with the WWE now its like, ‘You know what? The WWE is there but once you have the chance to go somewhere else and do some work elsewhere, that kind of takes your career and your life in a different direction.’”

It’s interesting Jericho discussed his loyalty to WWE, as he has not appeared for another company headquartered in North America since venturing outside of WWE with New Japan. Obviously, a deal with ROH or Impact would change that. Even so, Jericho denied having any discussions with Impact at this point.

“So I haven’t spoken to anybody at TNA and I’m not saying I would ever go there but I’m not saying I wouldn’t and I’m not saying I wouldn’t go to WWE or I wouldn’t go to New Japan or go wherever,” Jericho said. “To me, it’s all about helping to change the business in a lot of ways and if there’s a way to do it by being a little bit of a ‘revolutionary’ then why not? Let’s go for it, man.

“This is show business, it’s entertainment, it’s the Wild West. There’s no rules and nobody says that you have to work in the WWE or you don’t have to work there. Independent wrestling at this point in time is bigger than it’s ever been. And that’s a good place for me to be in, for James Ellsworth to be in or Kenny Omega, everybody else that’s kind of ‘independent guy.’

“Now’s the time to be independent because you really can go make a real good living and make a difference outside of the WWE bubble which hasn’t been something that you could do for years since the highlight of WCW back in ’98-’99. So it’s an exciting time for everybody involved.”

