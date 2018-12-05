Chris Jericho Reportedly Involved in Altercation After Fozzy Concert

Chris Jericho found himself getting into it with a fan over the weekend, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer.

According to Meltzer a fan of the band wound up sneaking onto the tour bus after a show in Regina, Saskatchewan on Sunday. The man reportedly injured the band’s drum technician by pulling him out of the bus.

“There was apparently a kid helped play or did some drum work on the show and the kid wanted to get onto the tour bus or get autographs or something,” Meltzer said. “I guess they don’t want him on and he ends up somehow sneaking on and one of the guys on the crew saw him and they got into a fight and the guy actually ended up with a broken collarbone because of the fight and then he gets kicked out.”

The incident prompted Jericho to get involved.

“So Jericho gives him a spear and he’s pounding on him from the mounted position,” he added. “The people who were there watching this tried to hold the guy until the police arrived and then he got away. The police ended up catching him.”

The drum tech, Jack Slade, confirmed he had suffered a broken collarbone via Twitter on Monday afternoon. A source with the music news site Loudwire confirmed Meltzer’s report, adding that it was believed the intruder was high on meth at the time.

“The guy was on meth and barged on the bus for an autograph,” the source said. “He was told he couldn’t just come onto the bus and to wait outside as Chris’ family was on the bus. He wouldn’t leave and took a swing at Jack Slade. He pulled Jack off the bus and Jack landed hard and broke his collarbone.”

“Chris chased the guy and tackled him,” they continued. “Then security came and called the cops. The guy ran away and jumped a fence and got caught on some barbed wire. Then got in his car and hit a security guard. Cops got him and charged him. He will be going to jail for sure.”

Jericho didn’t mention the incident on social media, but was unharmed by the altercation.

With the exception of the RAW 25 special and the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Jericho hasn’t been seen on WWE television all year. He has however been active on the independent scene, appearing at a number of New Japan Pro Wrestling events as well as All In back on Sept. 1.