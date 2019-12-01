Chris Jericho’s New Wine Is Already A Hit With Fans

Chris Jericho’s new wine has already proved to be a hit with wrestling fans before any of them have even had a taste of the bubbly itself.

Jericho revealed on this past week’s AEW Dynamite that he was releasing a new wine that fans could go online to pre-order. The wine, called “A Little Bit of the Bubbly,” is being produced by Nocking Point. Jericho showed off a bottle during the show.

The wine is available for pre-order at LittleBitOfTheBubbly.com for $46. The cost gets you two bottles of the sparkling wine, which will ship during the second week of December.

Jericho revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that 10,000 bottles have been sold in just over two days. He also noted that 19 servers crashed on the website due to the demand.

Unbelievable to hear that #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly sold 10,000 bottles in just over 2 days! The demand was so crazy that you crashed 19 servers on the Bubbly website!! Thanks to all of you who wanted to be a part of this libation sensation…Order yours now at littlebitofthebubbly.com! (link in bio) #LeChampion

The catch phrase by Jericho came about after he became the inaugural AEW World Champion at AEW All Out in Chicago at the end of August. During a post-show livestream on the AEW YouTube channel, Jericho celebrated backstage with the title and some wine and uttered the phrase “a little bit of the bubbly,” which caught on instantly with fans.

