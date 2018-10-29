WWE Pays Homage to Chyna During Evolution

Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV event was the culmination of years and years of work put in by women wrestlers and personalities over the course of several decades.

One of the names that helped to start a revolution in women’s wrestling was no doubt Chyna during the late 1990s. Starting off as a manager and enforcer for DX and evolving her career into a run with the Intercontinental and Women’s Championships, Chyna was one of the most successful characters of the late 90’s Attitude Era. She was truly a pop cultural phenomenon, known just as much outside the wrestling industry as she was inside of it.

Chyna had a falling out with WWE during her lifetime, something that sadly wasn’t settled prior to her death. Even so, WWE did not forget her contributions to the success of the women’s division and included her in a tribute video during Evolution.

Nice to see Chyna shown in a video package during #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/eYwNcMmvv2 — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) October 29, 2018

Much of the ill-will during Chyna’s lifetime surrounded her former relationship with Triple H and some hurt feelings that Chyna clearly felt about their break-up and subsequent disappearance from WWE’s historical narrative.

It’s nice to see WWE include the former star in video packages such as this, though it remains a shame that it did not happen while she was still around to see it.