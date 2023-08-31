Will CM Punk Compete at AEW All Out? (Updated)

CM Punk has been suspended from All Elite Wrestling. The self-proclaimed real world champion was involved in a physical altercation with Jack Perry ahead of his match at AEW ALL IN: London where he reportedly put the former Jungle Boy in a chokehold. This incident was provoked during the AEW ALL IN: London Zero Hour pre-show when Perry mocked a backstage disagreement he had with Punk over using real glass instead of fake glass for a violent segment during an episode of AEW Collision. Perry tapped his entrance limousine's windshield and shouted into the camera that it was "real glass, go cry me a river."

After AEW ALL IN: London went off the air and the post-show press conference began, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized that he could not comment on the situation but revealed that an investigation into it had begun. Days later, it was reported that both Punk and Perry had been suspended from AEW and will likely serve those suspensions until the investigation concludes.

Will CM Punk Compete at AEW All Out?

Speaking on the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if CM Punk would be available to compete at the Chicago-based pay-per-view this Sunday.

"We're still continuing to investigate an incident that happened before ALL IN. I can't comment any further about it at this time," Khan responded. "If I could say more at this moment, I would. I'm still looking into some things and I promise I've always done my best to be honest with the fans and in this situation, I'm doing my best to be honest about what's happening. I have been looking into this and, and please bear with us and I appreciate you and the fans and we'll get back to you as soon as we possibly can. I promise you."

There was no mention of Punk on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. That said, this is not out of the regular in recent memory, as Punk has called Saturday's AEW Collision home since his return in June. This essentially puts Saturday as the ultimately deadline for fans to know whether or not Punk will be on Sunday's show.

When asked about having a definitive answer to Punk's status come Sunday, Khan emphasized that that would be ideal.

"That is my goal," Khan said. "I hope that we have a resolution. I don't expect a full resolution, but I at least expect some more information by then and I'm gonna keep working on it. It's a challenging situation to say the least and not something I was hoping to be dealing with."

Recent reports indicated that the original plan for AEW All Out had Punk defending his "real world championship" in the main event against Ricky Starks.

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. TBA

MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. TBA ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

AEW All Out goes down on Sunday, September 3rd.