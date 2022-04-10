CM Punk Teases Big AEW Dynamite Match After Finally Making Top 5 Rankings

CM Punk, fresh off his Dog Collar Match win over MJF and follow-up victory against FTR’s Dax Harwood, finally made it into the Top 5 of AEW’s rankings for the singles division this past week with a 5-1 record. Punk has been openly teasing his plans to go after the AEW World Championship, and on Twitter this weekend he called out just about everybody on the roster for a match on this week’s AEW Dynamite (except Eddie Kingston).

Punk wrote, “Hey somebody wrestle me Wednesday. @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @WheelerYuta @PENTAELZEROM @KORcombat @TonyNese @dustinrhodes @bryandanielson @TheJonGresham @SilverNumber1 @youngbucks basically anyone except Eddie Kingston. #AEWDynamite.” The tweet generated a few interesting responses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bret text me. He said he wants us to be friends. 6 man tag. LFG https://t.co/SCgD8oLr7W — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 9, 2022

I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole ass family. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 9, 2022

🙋‍♂️ — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) April 9, 2022

I’ll fight! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 9, 2022

The rest of AEW’s top five currently consists of Sammy Guevara (who is currently feuding with Dan Lambert and co.), Adam Cole, Lance Archer and Frankie Kazarian. Cole is next up to face Hangman for the AEW World Championship, as the pair will meet in a Texas Death Match on this week’s Rampage.

Punk has not held a championship in pro wrestling since his famous 434-day reign as WWE Champion ended in January 2013 when he faced The Rock at the Royal Rumble event. About a year later he would be gone from the company and would not return to pro wrestling until August 2021 for AEW.

Between Dynamite, Rampage and the second Battle of the Belts event, this next week of AEW programming promises to be a loaded one. Check out the full lineup for all three shows below:

Dynamite (April 13)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon

Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon ROH World TV Championship: Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe

Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia

Rampage (April 15)

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole (Texas Death Match)

Battle of the Belts II (April 16)