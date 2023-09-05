Could CM Punk Wind Up Wrestling for Another Company Besides WWE?

CM Punk's sudden departure from AEW last week has launched new speculation that he might be headed back to the WWE despite his years of contentious history with the promotion. The latest update on that front came from PWInsider on Tuesday, which noted that the call would likely be made by Endeavor once the WWE & UFC merger is finalized (which could be done by the end of the month). Punk's relationship with Endeavor is reportedly positive following his stint in the UFC and the report noted that while a full-time return is highly unlikely, a part-time deal could theoretically work.

But the report also noted that Impact Wrestling was very excited about Punk becoming a free agent and the possibility of him coming in to wrestle for them. The report noted it might not be a "realistic" long-term option given Punk's asking price. He reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar deal when he first joined AEW in 2021.

Tony Khan Comments on CM Punk's Departure

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," AEW president Tony Khan wrote in the press release that confirmed Punk's firing on Saturday. "The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

Punk wrapped up his time in AEW with 33 matches and two AEW World Championship reigns in just over two years. Do you think Punk winds up back in AEW, wrestlers in another promotion like Impact or hangs up his boots completely? Tell us your prediction in the comments!

