CM Punk's AEW Dynamite Promo Has Fans Thinking He Turned Heel
This summer was supposed to be the Summer of Punk, following CM Punk's AEW World Championship victory over Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, but we were robbed of that joy thanks to a foot injury sustained by the Best in the World. Fortunately, foot surgery didn't set the Champ back for too long, as he returned to AEW Dynamite last week, setting up a clash with Interim Champion Jon Moxley at All Out. This week's episode of Dynamite kicked off with a spectacular promo from Punk, and it has fans thinking that Punk turned heel.
Punk began his promo by calling out former champion Hangman Page, referring to him as a "coward" when he didn't come out to fight. He then turned his attention to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Punk tore Moxley apart, saying that he's the "third best" guy in the Blackpool Combat Club. He went on to add that it's a recurring theme for Mox in his career, referring to his run in WWE with The Shield, a group that included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Punk also called Eddie the "third best Eddie" and "second best Kingston" he's ever shared a locker room with.
CM Punk has been a babyface since debuting in AEW, but it appears his run with the championship could see him as more of a heel. Even when he's acting bad, though, the fans can't help but adore him, as they loved this potential turning point.
You can check out some of the best reactions to Punk's promo below.
Dead
I AM DEAD BRO -- FN CM PUNK DOING SNOW ANGELS RN 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/kmJbGIvI0X— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 18, 2022
Excited
If we're getting Heel CM Punk, then holy s**t I'm excited!!! #AEWDynamite— GV Wrestling ✨ (@gv_wrestling2) August 18, 2022
Right Call
They've turned CM Punk Heel & that's definitely the right call for this feud #AEWDynamite #AEW— Dean 'The Phenomenal Adonis' (@BrolyAdonisDC) August 18, 2022
All For It
Heel Punk vs Mox I’m all for it. #AEW #AllOut— FranklinFromFlorida407 (@ButtonFranklin) August 18, 2022
They Follow Where He Leads
Punk is so good he'll turn the audience heel with him #AEWDynamite— scoob (@MyNeckSucks) August 18, 2022
Heel Turn?
CM Punk heel turn? #AEWDynamite— JaMes #Unagi5Star 🌸 (@Gullwingz) August 18, 2022
Edgier Punk
Cm punk leaning towards the heel side a little? I'm down. An edgier punk is best for business, not PG punk— the king (@thisismyuser233) August 18, 2022
Best Punk
Heel Punk >>>>>> Babyface Punk
I like both, but, as the man said, tell me when I’m telling lies. #AEWdynamite— McElvaney, PWI Editor (@wackelvaney) August 18, 2022
Savage
HEEL PUNK IS A SAVAGE #AEWDynamite— Stan (@StanTheManx3) August 18, 2022
Loving It
CM PUNK IS GIVIN ME HEEL VIBES & I’M LOVINGGGG ITTTTT— riana (@banksalorian) August 18, 2022