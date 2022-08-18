CM Punk's AEW Dynamite Promo Has Fans Thinking He Turned Heel

This summer was supposed to be the Summer of Punk, following CM Punk's AEW World Championship victory over Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, but we were robbed of that joy thanks to a foot injury sustained by the Best in the World. Fortunately, foot surgery didn't set the Champ back for too long, as he returned to AEW Dynamite last week, setting up a clash with Interim Champion Jon Moxley at All Out. This week's episode of Dynamite kicked off with a spectacular promo from Punk, and it has fans thinking that Punk turned heel.

Punk began his promo by calling out former champion Hangman Page, referring to him as a "coward" when he didn't come out to fight. He then turned his attention to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Punk tore Moxley apart, saying that he's the "third best" guy in the Blackpool Combat Club. He went on to add that it's a recurring theme for Mox in his career, referring to his run in WWE with The Shield, a group that included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Punk also called Eddie the "third best Eddie" and "second best Kingston" he's ever shared a locker room with.

CM Punk has been a babyface since debuting in AEW, but it appears his run with the championship could see him as more of a heel. Even when he's acting bad, though, the fans can't help but adore him, as they loved this potential turning point.

