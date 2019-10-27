Watch: CM Punk Jokes About John Cena Loudly Calling Spots

CM Punk appeared on GQ’s The Breakdown this week to dissect some classic scenes of wrestling matches from various movies. The former WWE Champion discussed what was fact or fiction during certain sequences, praising The Wrestler for its accuracy about the wrestling business while poking fun at scenes from Nacho Libre, GLOW and Spider-Man. At one point while watching a scene from the climactic match from The Wrestler, Punk noticed how the two wrestlers were calling spots in the ring and joked about how infamously loud Cena would call them during matches between the two.

“The easiest way to do it is just whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears or talk as loudly as you possibly can so people in the cheap seats can hear you like John Cena,” Punk said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Chicago native battled Cena on numerous occasions on WWE programming, most famously at the 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view when Punk defeated Cena for the WWE Championship and seemingly walked out of the company.

During a recent appearance at Starrcast III, Punk said that he and Cena got along well in the ring.

“I always liked working with John because again, it was easy,” Punk said. “And I think John was in a position where he was almost kind of glad somebody else came in and forcibly like took the reins. I think John was stoked that he didn’t have to be that guy directing traffic. And he let me do whatever the f— I wanted. So, I think he was relieved. But, I also think that’s how we worked together really well, you know?”

In that same interview, Punk explained how his match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 caused him to become disillusioned with attempting to become a WrestleMania main eventer.

“The WrestleMania main event, I look back at it now, it was like a mechanism in my head,” Punk said. “Like, it doesn’t f—ing exist. To me, that last WrestleMania I worked (against Undertaker), it was evident that I was never going to get that last match. And at that point I didn’t care, I just wanted to be paid the most. And that to some people was even ridiculous. But given the top of the card and where I was, I was like, ‘No, pay me. Give me what I want or pay me’ And that’s kind of where I was. So now I look at it like, ‘I should’ve just been asking for more money the whole time.’”