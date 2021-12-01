CM Punk Pokes Fun at One of WWE’s Most Common Booking Tactics

CM Punk has made it no secret that he had serious problems with how WWE booked its programming during his years with the company and still doesn’t hesitate to poke fun at his old stomping grounds from time to time. Punk, fresh off a promo battle with MJF last week that blew up on social media and YouTube (and even got a mention from Edge during Raw), will face Lee Moriarty on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta. A Twitter fan responded to the announcement by taking issue with Punk wrestling an opponent unrelated to his program with Friedman, prompting a response.

“Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist,” Punk wrote. WWE has a habit of booking two feuding wrestlers as a tag team for random matches on Raw and SmackDown, to the point where the line “but can they coexist?” is often mocked by fans on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CMPunk/status/1465752959078346758?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Punk’s first promo upon his arrival in AEW had him stating that he left professional wrestling when he departed from Ring of Honor to go to WWE back in the mid-2000s and that he had finally returned to it by signing with AEW. He’s mentioned in numerous interviews why, seven years after leaving WWE, he didn’t decide to go back.

“I literally want to wrestle everybody, but I’m telling a specific story here of coming back, kind of restarting, rekindling my love for pro wrestling. If I went back to WWE, what would I do? There’s a formula. There’s a track record and a formula,” Punk told Josh Martinez last month. “This is what they do. Batista comes back, he wins the Royal Rumble, he main events WrestleMania. Edge comes back. He’s in the Royal Rumble. I think he was in it twice. He might have won [he did], I don’t know. He goes on the main event WrestleMania. There’s a formula and I was bored of that s— 10 years ago, so I’m bored of it now. I understand people saying that they don’t like certain things and all that, then it’s not for you. I get it. Like I said, I’m there for the fans in the building. I’m telling the stories that I want to tell, and I’m having fun doing it. You’ll know when it’s not fun for me because I won’t do it.”