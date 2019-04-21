Did CM Punk Secretly Return to Wrestling Under a Mask?

CM Punk has sworn up and down in dozen of interviews that he doesn’t plan on coming back to the WWE. But based on evidence that popped up over the weekend, his return to the squared circle may have already happened.

Ring of Honor veteran Silas Young held the latest event for his Milwaukee-based promotion MKE Wrestling promotion on Friday. A clip from the show that made its way online showed a hooded masked figure run out to the ring during a match and hit a Go To Sleep on one of the wrestlers. He then left the ring and quickly exited the building.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Young took to Twitter after the event and heavily implied that it was Punk under the mask.

“Here is some PUNK running in a match last night [MKE Wrestling] you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!”

To add further speculation, Punk was in the Milwaukee area over the weekend to attend a wrestling tournament. The black sweatshirt he was spotted in at the tournament was the same one the masked figure was wearing.

Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported that it was indeed Punk, and that he had appeared under a mask before.

“Apparently Punk appeared under a hood at some point before his falling out with Colt Cabana, which would have been during the ‘Wrestling Road Diaries 3’ filming,” Sapp reported. “We’re told that it was dropped from the final cut after Punk and Cabana’s issues developed.”

Punk has not officially appeared in a wrestling ring since 2014, when he infamously walked out of the WWE the night after that year’s Royal Rumble.

While he’s been more focused on his mixed martial arts career, Punk hasn’t been afraid to speak about pro wrestling as of late. He recently posted a tribute to his triple threat match against Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero from 2002, and appeared on the Sauce & Shram show in mid-April to give his thoughts on WrestleMania 35.