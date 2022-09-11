CM Punk Undergoes Sugery Following AEW All Out Injury

CM Punk underwent surgery for a torn left triceps this week after injuring his arm against Jon Moxley at AEW's All Out pay-per-view last Sunday, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. News that Punk was going to be out for roughly eight months with the injury popped up earlier this week, which raises even more questions about his status with AEW following the scathing comments he unloaded during the All Out media scrum and the locker room brawl involving Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Ace Steel that followed.

Punk's comments started with him trying to set the record straight about him allegedly trying to force Colt Cabana out of the company, but then devolved into rants about Hangman Page and how The Elite operate as executive vice presidents.

"What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing," Punk said.

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk continued. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

Both Punk and The Elite were stripped of their respective championships prior to this week's AEW Dynamite. None of them were outright mentioned during the episode because of the potential legal situation pending from the brawl. Death Triangle quickly became the new AEW World Trios Champions, while a tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion launched that night. The semifinals of said tournament feature Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and the finals will take place at AEW Grand Slam on Sept. 21. Punk, The Elite and AEW President Tony Khan have all remained silent about the entire situation.

Do you think Punk will ever wrestle in an AEW ring again? Or was the media scrum and subsequent brawl enough to sever the ties between the two sides forever? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!