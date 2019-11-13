WWE Fans Stunned by CM Punk’s Shocking Return on WWE Backstage

After years of speculation and rumors, CM Punk finally made his return to WWE programming on Tuesday night when arrived on the set of WWE Backstage during the Fox Sports 1 wrestling news show’s final moments. The former WWE Champion revealed that he would be on the show starting next week, and both WWE and FOX quickly put out press releases confirming that he would be joining the show as a special contributor and a member of the analyst network, which already features the likes of Paige and Christian. Tuesday night marked the first time Punk had been on WWE television since early 2014, when he walked out of the company due to a long list of grievances.

Needless to say, WWE fans were utterly floored by the surprise. Even though Punk himself had confirmed the reports that he had gone through screen tests for WWE Backstage, the very idea that a WWE show would blare out “Cult of Personality” again still felt like an impossible dream to many of his fans.

